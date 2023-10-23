Youth Social Action Week in Broxtowe focusing on the enviroment
The week of action sets out five days of free activities to enable young people aged 13-25 to act on climate change and care for nature.
The week is presented by Nottingham Youth Climate Assembly, a group of local young people who are passionate about tackling environmental issues to ensure the sustainability of the planet.
The week is also supported by Broxtowe Council and funded by its Shared Prosperity Funding.
Activities began on Sunday, October 22 and are taking place until Thursday, October 26.
The activities will cover four key themes, developed from the group’s 2022 manifesto.
These themes are nature, transport, food and energy, and shopping and consumption.
For more details about Nottingham Climate Assembly visit nottinghamclimateassembly.co.uk
Coun Helen Skinner (Lab), portfolio holder for environment at Broxtowe Council, said: “Youth Social Action Week is all about sharing ideas and listening to young people’s suggestions on how we can work together to tackle climate change.”
The week began with orienteering on the Sunday and included a tour of some of the University of Nottingham’s green buildings.
Over the course of the week the attendees will take on a variety of exciting activities including nature conservation, rhododendron management and a litter pick.
For the final day, attendees will enjoy a celebratory lunch and get the opportunity to meet local councillors including Coun Sue Patterson, deputy mayor of the Borough of Broxtowe and Coun Skinner.