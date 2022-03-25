Your views sought over £9 million Shirebrook crematorium

Bolsover Council and Shirebrook Town Council have secured approval for the new facility, with land adjacent to Shirebrook cemetery earmarked for its location.

The authorities are now in consultation with various organisations over the plans and will be hosting a public event at Shirebrook Leisure Centre on Thursday, April 7, between noon and 4pm, to give residents the chance to voice their opinions on the scheme.

Coun Steve Fritchley, Bolsover Council leader, said, “We have received approval for the crematorium to go-ahead and already spoken to local funeral directors who have shown their support for the project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of how the planned crematorium could look.

“What we want to do now is open the consultation up to include the public so they can look at the proposals, give us their views and thoughts and ask us any questions they may have.”

The development of the new facility means Shirebrook residents will no longer have to travel to Chesterfield or Mansfield when saying goodbye to a loved one.

Ideas for the crematorium include a tranquillity garden, lobby of light, flower courtyard and gardens of remembrance.

The scheme is expected to create eight jobs through the maintenance and day to day operation of the site.

There will also be opportunities for training and employment during the construction phase of the project.

The facility will form part of the Shirebrook Growth Corridor, which aims to provide new housing, new businesses and new developments, along with modern and robust infrastructure.