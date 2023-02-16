Your photos could be featured in exhibition celebrating women in forestry

The plan is a first-of-its-kind celebration of women in forestry in an exhibition by The Forestry Commission, Forestry England and Forest Research

The images will go on display at the forthcoming Women in Forestry, The Lumberjills Story exhibition at Grizedale Forest this May.

The People’s Picture will illustrate the connection today’s women have with forests and woodlands by inviting them to submit photos showing themselves at work.

Women who do not work in forestry are also being asked to submit photos of themselves in a favourite forest spot or woodland space.

The exhibition will also celebrate the contribution of the Lumberjills, a group of women who played a vital role in maintaining the supply of timber during the Second World War.

People who have pictures of working Lumberjills from World War Two are also invited to submit their pictures for display at the forthcoming exhibition.

Trudy Harrison, forestry minister, said: “I know women will play an important role in forestry as we increase tree planting to help nature’s recovery, grow the UK’s timber provision, combat the effects of climate change and reach net zero by 2050.

“We must create a diverse and inclusive sector, and open up even more careers for women – from foresters to ecologists, woodland officers and business planners.

"I’m encouraging women from all backgrounds join this growing sector.”

Anna Brown, forestry commission director of Forest Services, said: “Women are a key part of the Forestry workforce and I have been lucky enough to have had a varied and exciting career in the industry.

"I encourage anyone interested in a career in Forestry to take advantage of the options available today and help expand, protect, improve and connect our forests, woods and trees.

“From the Development Woodland Officer Programme to the Forestry Training Fund, the Forestry Commission hosts accessible and valuable resources to help people build and diversify their skills in forestry, offering training in essential skills.”

