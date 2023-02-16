The performances, organised by Mansfield Council’s parks department, will take place from May to September.

The series of concers starts on Sunday, May 21, with Whitwell Brass Band at Carr Bank Park bandstand from 2-4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, June 25, Blidworth Brass Band will be performing at Berry Hill Park bandstand as part of the Berry Hill Car Show, which runs from 10am-4pm.

Picnics by Carr Bank Park bandstand

On Sunday, July 16, Shirebrook Brass Band will take to Carr Bank Park bandstand, from 2-4pm, while on Sunday, August 18, it is the turn of Holymoorside Brass Band at Carr Bank Park bandstand, also from 2-4pm.

On Sunday, September 10, Pleasley Brass Band will be at Carr Bank Park bandstand from 2-4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Andy Burgin, council portfolio holder for environment and leisure, said: “What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than a picnic in the park, listening to a traditional brass band.

Pleasley Brass Band playing in Carr Bank Park, Mansfield

“It’s the perfect setting for a relaxing day out in the fresh air for all the family – including the dog. You could even get a few families together and make a party of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are lots of other family friendly events taking place in parks across the district this year, including a free King's Coronation celebration at Berry Hill Park on Sunday, May 7, from noon-4pm, with live music, Punch and Judy shows, fairground organ and much more yet to be announced.