Your help is needed to help police track down man in connection with Sutton burglary

Officers were made aware of a reported shed break-in shortly before 3.30am on May 29.

A closer look at CCTV from the address, on Priestic Road, Sutton, found the same suspect had been to the house only two hours earlier, attempting to gain entry before being scared off by an alarm.

A bike was taken during the incident.

Do you recognise this man?

An image has now been released of a man believed to have information about the incident, with officers appealing to the public to come forward if they know who he is.

PC Mackenzie Norris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re working hard to find the person responsible but need your help in helping us identify the man in the image as we believe he could hold vital information that could help us with our enquiries.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, we’re asking anyone who recognises this man to please come forward and get in touch – your help could be the piece of evidence we need to find the person responsible.”