East Midlands among top three business fraud hotspots in the UK

The East Midlands ranks in third place for the UK regions with the highest number of fraud reports, according to a new study – with 458 fraud reports per 100,000 people registered over the past year.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:21 BST

Experts at Utility Bidder have looked at the UK’s ‘Business Fraud Hotspots’, taking into consideration the regions with the highest number of fraud reports and the regions with the highest losses per fraud case.

With a population of 4,880,200, the East Midlands saw 22,346 businesses report fraud.

East Midlands named business fraud hotspot
Eastern England topped the list.

