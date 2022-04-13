Your chance to meet and quiz the Mayor of Mansfield as surgeries return

The Mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abrahams, who has re-launched his surgeries.

The meet-the-mayor surgeries had to be postponed at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. But now, Mr Abrahams is keen to get out in the community again.

You will be able to turn up at any of the monthly sessions to talk to the mayor directly about day-to-day issues or concerns in your locality.

He would also love to hear about the good work that community groups and individuals are carrying out.

Mr Abrahams said: “I am really looking forward to getting back into the community and listening to what people have to say about living and working in Mansfield.

"It’s important for me to give people time to chat and reflect on current issues and challenges. And also to celebrate the good things that are happening in Mansfield at the moment.

"I will be taking to the sessions information on the town’s latest economic regeneration projects, the mayor’s 500 Fund and also the district council’s corporate plan.

"I will also listen to enquiries from people, with a promise that any feedback will be passed on to officers at Mansfield District Council.

"My aim is to visit every neighbourhood this year in these monthly meet-the-mayor sessions.”

The four dates and venues that have been finalised so far are:

Wednesday, April 20 (1 pm to 4 pm) – Jangos Indoor Play and Party Centre, Fulmar Close, Forest Town;

Thursday, May 12 (1 pm to 4 pm) – Morrisons, High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Wednesday, June 22 (1 pm to 4 pm) – Mansfield Central Library, Four Seasons Shopping Centre;

Wednesday, July 6 (1 pm to 4 pm) – Warsop Library, High Street.

Further dates will be announced in due course for the areas of Bull Farm, Pleasley, Bellamy Estate and Oak Tree Estate.

The mayor can also be contacted directly by email via [email protected] or via his Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MansfieldMayor