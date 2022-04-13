The cost-of-living crisis and the plight of Ukraine might be playing on our minds. But the Easter holiday represents a golden chance to have a break for a few days to enjoy ourselves, especially as the forecast says the weather is going to be warm and bright.

Many of you will have made plans already. But for those still seeking last-minute inspiration, here is our weekly guide to things to do and places to go in the Mansfield and Ashfield area and further afield within Nottinghamshire.

The theme is Easter everywhere you look, with family attractions and activities ranging from trails to hunts for eggs, chicks and bunnies.

But there are also special events at places such as Papplewick Pumping Station and Mansfield’s Palace Theatre to get your teeth into.

Before you set off, please remember to check the individual websites of each venue for opening times and admission prices.

And if you know of any upcoming event that could be featured in this weekly guide, please email me at [email protected]

Have a great weekend!

The Walesby Forest activity centre, at the heart of Sherwood Forest, is inviting families and Scout and Guide groups to an open house weekend from Good Friday to Easter Monday. Enjoy the great outdoors, and activities such as kayaking, archery, climbing, laser quest, canoeing, assault courses, rafting and swimming.

The Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre at Edwinstowe hosts an Easter trail for the whole family this weekend. As you guide yourself through the trees, crack the clues and link the giant eggs to find the birds that have laid them. Look out too for the Easter bunnies with their brightly coloured tails.

The chance to have a freshly cooked breakfast with the Easter bunny is on the menu at Rufford Abbey Country Park on the mornings of Good Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Every child will also receive a trail sheet so they can take part in an Easter egg hunt. Find the eggs that have been hidden by the bunnies and win a special prize.

Shoppers and their kids can join in the Easter fun in Mansfield town centre every day between now and Saturday, April 23. Just pick up a free clue sheet from the I Love Mansfield BID stall on the Market Place, or participating shops and businesses, and follow the clues around town to find Easter bunnies and chicks hidden in shop windows. Return your sheet to the collection box on Market Place and pick up a free Easter egg. Five correct entries will win prizes.