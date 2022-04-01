Your Chad asked readers if they would celebrate 'Margaret Thatcher Day'

The Falkland Islands already celebrates Margaret Thatcher Day every January 10, the anniversary of her first visit in 1983.

And readers shared what they thought about the idea on the Chad’s Facebook page with many thinking it was an April Fool’s Day prank.

Lynn Adams said: “Mansfield's Tory now so I would imagine they would be up for a good party to celebrate her.”

A 'Margaret Thatcher Day' has been proposed (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Byrney Fossington-Smyth said: “Wrecked all mining communities, the enemy of the working class and the spearhead of the decline of our communities. Yet so many of you vote Tory.

Jonathan Storer said: “She's hated, yet every Prime Minister since has been a hell of a lot worse. Case in point, look how bumbling, inept and useless Theresa May was in comparison.”

Donna Gilbert said: “Just because she was strong and confident doesn't mean she should be celebrated. Putin is strong and confident but I wouldn't vote for him.

"She destroyed manufacturing in favour of low wage service industries and ripped my community apart.

"Her ideology was, give money to the rich and they will invest but they buried this money in tax havens like Panama. We are being bled.”

Suzanne Townsend said: “I believe this may be an April Fool.”

Cheryl Butler said: “A day off work and a chance to join protests maybe? I certainly won’t be celebrating the life of that woman.”

Gill Kerridge said: “No way.”

Lisa Maria Broughton said: “Nah thanks, I'm good.”

John Richardson said: “I would rather stick pins in my eyes.”

Brian Baker said: “You have to be kidding.”

Zak Lounds said: “Destroyed self sufficient Britain, a manufacturing power house, into a service industry country that heavily relies on foreign imports.

"Destroyed the economic wealth of towns like Mansfield with no plans to replace those jobs, industry and wealth that was gone.”