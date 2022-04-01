Your views on free school meal vouchers for eligible Nottinghamshire children during holidays

And Chad readers shared what they thought about the announcement on the Mansfield Chad’s Facebook page.

Julie Maltby said: “My personal view is every child should be entitled to them no matter what income people have coming in. Nottinghamshire County Council should be ashamed of themselves, just saying.”

Lynda Kinnard said: “Great idea! Only if it it includes a cruelty free option everyday day too!”

The issue of free school meals has been a big talking point for many (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Susan Williams said: “To be fair, they're not "free". They are to families that are eligible but the cost is put on to the price of school meals for those who aren't, so families who pay for school meals will have yet another rise to contend with.”

Hannah Maire Clark said: “Don't get me wrong, I'm very grateful for the vouchers but the problem now is that too many people are dependent on them.

"What's going to happen when they stop as I can't see them being continued forever.

"With those vouchers I'm able to get a full two weeks worth of shopping, not just lunch. It's going to be the extra £20 a week cut all over again.”