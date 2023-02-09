Mini police is a scheme, launched in 2021, designed to give young children the opportunity to learn about their safety, their role within their community and how the police work to keep them safe.

Shirebrook mini police inspect a police car. The mini police scheme launched in 2021 and is designed to give young children the opportunity to learn about their safety, their role within their community and how the police work to keep them safe.

A team spokesman said: “Our mini police set up their own mini road-side operation with a speed gun and some handmade speed limit signs. “They also had a special visit from one of our traffic officers and one of our high-powered vehicles. They really enjoyed looking around the vehicle, learning all about what our traffic officers do in their jobs and asked some

fantastic questions about road safety.”

Mini police hit the streets

A 'mini police officer' sprays the pavement, under the guidance of a Derbyshire Police officer. Mini Police from the Model Village Primary School have been learning about road safety and how to keep themselves and other road users safe.

The mini police officers have also been out and about on the streets of Shirebrook, “using their artistic skills to alert pedestrians to potential dangers and keep them alert and safe”.

The spokesman said: “One half of our mini police were identifying potential risks such as crossings, corners and areas with a high foot fall of pedestrians whilst the other half of our Mini Police spray painted warning signings to pedestrians onto the streets of Shirebrook. “Do not be alarmed if you see these signs, it is just your mini police telling you to look up and pay attention to a potential hazard for pedestrians.”

The spokesman said the scheme was a great success.

He said: “The aim is to focus on the contribution young people can make into our communities and to make it a better place to be. Our mini police in Shirebrook are progressing every week and we are proud of them all. If you ever want to know what it is we like the most about doing the job we do, this is definitely one of the reasons.”