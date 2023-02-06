Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Sutton neighbourhood policing team have been out conducting ‘fatal four’ operations on The Twitchell and Dalestorth Road.

Speeding, drink and drug-driving, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt are dubbed the ‘fatal four’, because they are the most common reasons for deaths and serious injuries on the road.

A team spokesman said: “Both roads are 30mph limits and built-up areas.

“Positive engagement was had with members of the public while conducting the operation.

“The operation resulted in eight tickets issued to drivers for excess speed, the worse of which was 49mph. Two drivers were also advised about their speed.

“A driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.”