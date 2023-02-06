Eight drivers caught speeding in Sutton crackdown
Eight motorists were caught speeding during a Sutton operation – including one at nearly 50 miles per hour in a 30mph zone.
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Sutton neighbourhood policing team have been out conducting ‘fatal four’ operations on The Twitchell and Dalestorth Road.
Speeding, drink and drug-driving, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt are dubbed the ‘fatal four’, because they are the most common reasons for deaths and serious injuries on the road.
A team spokesman said: “Both roads are 30mph limits and built-up areas.
“Positive engagement was had with members of the public while conducting the operation.
“The operation resulted in eight tickets issued to drivers for excess speed, the worse of which was 49mph. Two drivers were also advised about their speed.
“A driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.”
“Further fatal four operations will be taking place over the coming weeks, so please let us know of other roads of concern.”