Young people "dig deep" with Mansfield Woodhouse heritage project
and live on Freeview channel 276
An interactive archaeological project was held at Mansfield Woodhouse Library and facilitated by the Heritage Link team.
Joyce Bosnjak, chair of heritage group, said: “You might think that because we have a skeleton it’s something to do with Halloween, but it's not.
“We had a full-size skeleton and a box of bones.
“I buried some of the bones in my archaeological dig site – commonly known as the sandpit.
“Young people used their sieves to unearth the bones and identify them against the skeleton.”
The heritage project run a series of events for the community throughout the year.
More information about upcoming events can be found at mansfieldwoodhouse-heritagelink.org.uk/events
In 2013, with a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, and support from Inspire Culture and Nottinghamshire Council, Heritage Link was formed.
This community archive was created to develop, preserve and protect the historic material collected by the Old Mansfield Woodhouse Society.