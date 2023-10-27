News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
Evacuee schoolboys from London at work using a motorised Rowtrac harrowing machine on the grounds of the Ashley House School for the Dig for Victory campaign on 11th August 1941 in Worksop.Evacuee schoolboys from London at work using a motorised Rowtrac harrowing machine on the grounds of the Ashley House School for the Dig for Victory campaign on 11th August 1941 in Worksop.
Evacuee schoolboys from London at work using a motorised Rowtrac harrowing machine on the grounds of the Ashley House School for the Dig for Victory campaign on 11th August 1941 in Worksop.

Nottinghamshire down the decades: 21 fascinating retro pictures showing life across the county over the last 100 years - including King Charles visiting the area in 1968

Our latest retro gallery takes a look at life across North Nottinghamshire over the last century.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:48 BST

There’s plenty of great pictures, including King Charles coming to the area, Mansfield Town playing Arsenal nearly 100 years ago and coalminers at work.

We also have the spotlight on Ollerton, Mansfield, Worksop and tourist attractions around the county.

There is that and plenty more to enjoy.

If you have any retro pictures you would like to share, email [email protected]

Welsh Liberal statesman David Lloyd George speaking at a meeting in Sutton-in-Ashfield in 1913.

1. Politics in Sutton

Welsh Liberal statesman David Lloyd George speaking at a meeting in Sutton-in-Ashfield in 1913. Photo: Central Press

Photo Sales
A group of crippled children prepare for a drive to Welbeck Abbey in July 1913.

2. A day out at Welbeck Abbey

A group of crippled children prepare for a drive to Welbeck Abbey in July 1913. Photo: Topical Press Agency

Photo Sales
Miners from the colliery at Crown Farm near Mansfield on their way home from work on 1st August 1926.

3. Crown Farm

Miners from the colliery at Crown Farm near Mansfield on their way home from work on 1st August 1926. Photo: Central Press

Photo Sales
A German Opel racer leaving Welbeck Abbey during the Prince Henry Cup Tour in the 1930's.

4. Welbeck Abbey

A German Opel racer leaving Welbeck Abbey during the Prince Henry Cup Tour in the 1930's. Photo: Topical Press Agency

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield TownArsenalMansfieldWorksop