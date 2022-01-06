Young Mansfield entrepreneurs share their business success with college students and staff

Companies spanning the range of curriculum areas at the college, including creative arts, computer science, business studies, health and social care, beauty therapy, early years, travel and tourism, engineering, construction, motor vehicle and hospitality and catering, were showcased at a celebration event, seeing more than 50 students present their business plans and success to date to college governors, district councillors, staff and fellow students.

Each company seeks to create job roles within the business framework, meaning students take on the roles of managing directors, marketing managers and finance offers, who then report back on their companies’ success and future strategies required.

Great work has already been seen through the venture with computer science students’ business ‘Resolve IT’ refurbishing 113 laptops, creating custom builds for numerous clients, working on an external venture which provided rebuilt laptops, tablets and desktop systems to schoolchildren and young people in the community who are experiencing digital poverty in the Mansfield and Ashfield areas.

The Resolve IT learning company has seen great success with its repair service

And ‘WNC Auto Centre’, based at the college’s engineering innovation centre and overseen by motor vehicle engineering students, is a live garage offering a range of services to college staff, including car health checks, exhaust replacement and lightbulb and wiper fitting and is staffed by a total of 84 students.

Matt Vaughan, vice principal, curriculum and quality, said: “I was incredibly proud to see our students who are immersed in their learning companies confidently present their success.

"It’s clear that a lot of hard work and dedication has gone into each company in order to get them up and running and becoming popular services which external and internal clients are now using.

Vice principal Matt Vaughan introduced the presentation event and congratulated the students' successes

“Whatever the current stage of progress each company is in, this unique part of the college’s extra-curricular activity is exceptional in enhancing students’ entrepreneurial and business skills above and beyond the ‘core offer’.

"No other college in the land has such a focus and it is one we should be very proud of.”

