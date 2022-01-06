Among the most challenging impact is in the collection of waste and the council is prioritising services to focus on emptying its green general waste and blue recycling domestic bins.

Glass collections have been suspended due to Covid cases among the Waste and Recycling crews, leaving a shortage of HGV drivers. The council will return for glass at residents' next scheduled delivery or notify them if collections can resume earlier.

Residents are advised that additional recycling material will be collected on their next scheduled collection if it is presented in a recyclable container such as a cardboard box or paper bag. Alternatively they can use recycling centres to dispose of any excess waste.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is prioritising services to focus on emptying its green general waste and blue recycling domestic bins.

To help catch up on missed collections, the council is offering staff overtime to deliver extra bin rounds once operatives are able to return to work. It is also using agency staff and redeploying staff from other council services where possible to work with bin crews.

Customers are being kept up to date via email and on the council's social media pages and the news section of its website. Residents can sign up to receive council news by email on the council website at www.mansfield.gov.uk/signup.

Covid infections, driven by the more transmissible Omicron variant, have also hit other services including the Crematorium, the Museum, and the Palace Theatre where three performances of the panto, Sleeping Beauty, had to be cancelled due to a Covid outbreak among the crew.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: "The council continues to make the safety of colleagues and customers a priority and we’re taking steps to keep ourselves and the public safe.

"In particular we are encouraging all council staff to test themselves regularly and ensure they are as protected as they can be against Omicron by being fully vaccinated.”

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.