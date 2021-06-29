Young Fortnite fan from Mansfield Woodhouse goes viral with market stall

Entrepreneurial Ethan Bowring is a huge fan of the game and, after discovering how much his beloved V-Bucks were costing his parents each year, he decided to find a way to fund his favourite hobby.

The eight-year-old’s father Cal Sheriff suggested he sold fruit and vegetables to pay his way and the enterprising schoolboy quickly began planning how he would do it.

And after a £20 donation from his grandfather, an excited Ethan bought his first stock and set up an old toy market stall on his parents’ drive – making a respectable £50 on his first day.

Ethan now has a professional look thanks to the kindness of a local business.

Proud Cal said: “Ethan, like most other kids, is a bit obsessed with Fortnite and asked one day how much he spends on V-Bucks.

"When we totted it up, he was shocked and asked how he could help out.

"I suggested a fruit and vegetable stall and he went with it – he was really excited.

"He made £50 on his first stall, then used that money to buy his next lot of stock, and made £150 on his second week – he was absolutely buzzing.”

Ethan started his modest stall with an old toy set-up, but now has a full stall for friends and family to browse.

After posting his son’s achievements on Facebook, Cal was inundated with messages of support and offers of help.

Morrisons supermarket in Mansfield Woodhouse donated a large bag of produce and a farmer also came forward to offer organic cabbages and free-range eggs for Ethan to sell.

Tigerlily Rose, who makes personalised gifts, also spotted Ethan’s new business venture online and created him a logo and personalised uniform to give him a more professional appearance.

"We couldn’t believe how much attention he got,” he said.

"What started as a little idea to get him off his computer for a couple of hours as turned into something fantastic for him.

"He’s coming out of his shell, his maths is improving and he now spends all day on a Saturday buying, unpacking, pricing and selling his goods instead of sat in front of his game – it’s gone a bit crazy.”

