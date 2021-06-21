Kirkby schoolboy in mammoth trek to raise money for Nottinghamshire farm

Chase Rossiter, seven, is currently walking the Robin Hood Way in Nottinghamshire to raise funds to buy new equipment for the school and Scout group he attends – alongside Farnsfield’s popular White Post Farm.

He is completing the walk over several weekends to fit in with school – with a little help from his proud parents Emma and Matthew as well as his younger sister Luna.

Chase is a huge fan of White Post Farm and vowed to raise money to feed his favourite animals in his first ever long distance challenge.

Chase has already smashed his original target of £150.

Mum Emma said: “Chase absolutely loves White Post Farm, and we visit regularly as a family.

"He decided he wanted to raise money for equipment for his scout group and to feed the farm animals as we know they have had a tough time financially during the pandemic.

"His original target was £150 but he has smashed that already – we are so very proud of him.”

The popular attraction remained closed for much of 2020 and, with restrictions still in place and limited visitor numbers able to visit this year, the farm had faced an uncertain future until its supporters stepped in with donations.

A successful fundraising page raised more than £20,000 last year to guarantee its future, with the current efforts by the Rossiter family ensuring the farm can continue its work.

Anthony Moore, marketing manager for White Post, said: “What Chase is doing is amazing. The past 18 months have a left a lot of attractions in a very uncertain position, so the support we have received is overwhelming.

"Chase and his family feel like close friends now which makes it even more special.

“They are members, Facebook supporters, sponsors and regular visitors too.

“Chase is just incredible and, although what he’s doing is a real challenge, it doesn’t surprise us.

"He has an amazing energy, great attitude and we love him very much – we’re so grateful.”

To donate to Chase’s fundraising efforts, visit his JustGiving page.

