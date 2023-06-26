The Athletic reported how 23-year-old Rheiss McLean spent four-and-a-half years in Mansfield Town’s youth system, after a similar length of time in the junior set-up at Burton Albion.

He went missing from his home in New Parks, Leicester, in November last year, leading to a public appeal for information by police, saying his family were "extremely concerned for his welfare”.

However, his body was found in his car in the car park of Leicester’s New Parks leisure centre. The official cause of death was asphyxia.

His inquest, in Leicester, heard Mr McLean had previously attempted to take his own life.

Catherine Mason, Leicester city senior coroner, recorded a verdict of suicide after hearing police found no suspicious circumstances or evidence of third-person involvement.

Mr McLean had been part of Burton’s youth set-up from age 10-14. After leaving the club in 2014, he joined the Stags the following year. until his release, aged 19.

He later moved into non-league football, with clubs such as Shepshed Dynamo, Wisbech Town, Stratford Town, Hinckley AFC and Cornwall side Mousehole.

Rheiss McLean went missing in November last year. His body was found a few days later. Picture: Leicestershire Police

Saddened

Following his death, the Stags said: “We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former forward Rheiss McLean, at the age of 23. We were proud to have Rheiss as part of our college scheme between 2015-19.

Our love and condolences are sent to Rheiss’s loved ones at this difficult time. RIP, Rheiss.”

The Athletic reported Mr McLean was enrolled at Mansfield at the same time that Matthew Langton was on a two-year course with the League Two club.

Mr Langton was part of the Stags’ education scheme at Brooksby Melton College when he took his life at his home in Nottingham in March 2021.

Assistant Coroner Fiona Gingell ruled the 20-year-old’s death as suicide.

His inquest, in October 2021, heard he had long suffered with his mental health, especially after being released by Mansfield Town, but struggled to open up about it.

Mr Langton had been in Derby County’s youth system from age seven-16, then went on to play for Mansfield Town’s youth set-up for two years until his release in 2019.

Following his death, the Stags said: “Mansfield Town Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Matthew Langton. Matthew was enrolled on our education scheme at Brooksby Melton College. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Matthew’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

His family have since questioned whether more should be done to help young footballers who struggle to cope after failing to win professional contracts.

Duty of care

A Mansfield Town FC spokesman said: “Everyone at the club was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of both Matthew and Rheiss, and our heartfelt thoughts remain with their loved ones.

“The club remains committed to providing a safe and positive environment for all of its players and takes its duty of care very seriously in relation to children and young people.

“The club endeavours to provide a safe and welcoming environment where all of its players are valued and supported.”