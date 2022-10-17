Coronation Street star wants to 'hook' in the audience at this year's Mansfield Pantomime

The actor, best known for playing Rob Donovan in the British Soap, is looking forward to hooking in the audience.

He said: "Panto season is a special time of year as it is the only time where it brings so many generations together; everyone has a laugh and lets their hair down.

“People enjoy the theatres for what they are and the entertainment they can offer - a good time and seeing in the festive season.

Mansfield panto press launch at the Palace theatre. Cast of The further Adventures of Peter Pan The Return of Captain Hook. Seen Mark Baylis as Captain Hook, Adam Moss as Smee, Holly Atterton as Tinker Bell, Conner Keetley as Peter Pan and Jenny Huxley-Golden as Emily Darling.

“I'm hoping to bring some experience to this role as I have 'Hooked' a few times now.

"There is a mixture of stuff, some comedy, maybe terrify a few people, but I'm just looking forward to putting the show together and having a good time.”

Also starring in the festive favourite is funnyman Adam Moss, who will be back in Mansfield, this time in the role of Smee.

Adam was thrilled to be back in Mansfield again and can’t wait to get started in the new role.

He said: "I'm back in Mansfield again, and it's such a family feel already. I've worked with some of the cast before, so it's nice to be reunited with them, and it's just great that the people in Mansfield take it as a Christmas tradition - it's lovely to be back.

"I love that Panto season is a variety of things like singing, acrobats and comedy.

"When people come to theatre, it's generally their first time so, it's great they can come in and see all the movement and colour going on and most importantly enjoy the story that's behind it.”

ArtsEd graduate Connor Keetley will be playing the role of Peter Pan this Christmas, and Jenny Huxley-Golden will take the role of Emily Darling.

Tickets are flying out of the door, with over 65 per cent of seats already sold for this production. Customers should book early if they want to secure specific seats or performances.

The Further Adventures of Peter Pan runs from Saturday, November 26, to Saturday, December 31, at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

