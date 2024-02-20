Young boy devastated after his brand new bicycle was stolen by thief in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottinghamshire Police, who are investigating the theft, have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft which happened at an address in Greasley Court, Mansfield.

The teal coloured ‘Mafia Bomma’ bike, with black tyres, was stolen from the boy’s grandma’s back garden.

It is believed the offender, who rode off on the bike, also took a parcel that was being delivered to the address.

Notts Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a bike theft in Mansfield

Police inquiries remain ongoing into the theft which happened around 3.15pm on December 21, 2023, and the police need your help.

PC Lizzie Allsop-Glover, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This boy was left heartbroken after his bike was stolen from his nan’s garden.

“We are determined to catch the person responsible, and we believe the man pictured in these images may have valuable information which could assist us with our inquiries.

“We’d appeal to this man, or anyone who recognises him from the images, to please get in contact with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with relevant information that might be helpful in this investigation is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on the non emergency number, 101, quoting incident number 536 of December 21, 2023, or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org to submit your information online.