Five hospitalised following three-car smash on Mansfield and Ashfield borders

The collision occurred on the A617 Marr Road between Mansfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield at 3.20pm today and involved three vehicles.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Two people have been arrested and the road has been closed while investigation work continues.

Five people have been taken to hospital

Chief Inspector Neil Humphris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are at the early stages of our investigation and work is continuing at the scene.