Five hospitalised following three-car smash on Mansfield and Ashfield borders
The collision occurred on the A617 Marr Road between Mansfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield at 3.20pm today and involved three vehicles.
None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Two people have been arrested and the road has been closed while investigation work continues.
Chief Inspector Neil Humphris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are at the early stages of our investigation and work is continuing at the scene.
“The road will remain closed for some time and we ask drivers to find alternative routes. Any witnesses who have yet to speak to us are asked to get in contact by calling 101 and quoting incident number 424 of 19 February 2024.”