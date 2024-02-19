News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Five hospitalised following three-car smash on Mansfield and Ashfield borders

Five people have been taken to hospital after a road traffic collision near Mansfield.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 19th Feb 2024, 19:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The collision occurred on the A617 Marr Road between Mansfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield at 3.20pm today and involved three vehicles.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Two people have been arrested and the road has been closed while investigation work continues.

Five people have been taken to hospitalFive people have been taken to hospital
Five people have been taken to hospital
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Neil Humphris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are at the early stages of our investigation and work is continuing at the scene.

“The road will remain closed for some time and we ask drivers to find alternative routes. Any witnesses who have yet to speak to us are asked to get in contact by calling 101 and quoting incident number 424 of 19 February 2024.”