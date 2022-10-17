Four district council employees, James Biddlestone, Megan Nelson, David Thompson, and Bradley Lockwood have all passed their End Performance Assessments with flying colours.

James, head of People and Transformation at the authority, completed his Level 6 apprenticeship in Chartered Management.

He said: “Despite juggling full-time work, my family and the course, I am immensely proud of myself for having come to the other end successfully. With apprenticeships, you are utilising the knowledge you have learnt on paper and then applying it to real-life scenarios in the workplace.

From left to right, David Thompson, Megan Nelson with CEO Adam Hill, James Biddlestone with CEO Adam Hill and Bradley Lockwood.

“You are never too old to learn, we are all on a continuous journey of learning, and it’s something that the council can be proud of. We utilise and invest in our people.”

Megan Nelson, who studied Human Resources for two years, said: “The apprenticeship has given me a different taste of where I want to go with my career – it felt tailored to what I was doing in my day-to-day role, and I was able to learn whilst on the job.”

David Thompson said his Level 3 apprenticeship in Team Leader Supervision had helped develop his personal and professional confidence.

He said: “On a professional level, the course has helped guide me more clearly to think what the best way to manage people and has helped create structure. Personally, it has helped me get the role I am in now and built my confidence.”

And Bradley Lockwood, who works in the Revenues team and completed the Local Taxation Revenue and Welfare Benefits course, said: “I would advise anyone looking to do something like this that you understand the commitments from the get-go and utilise every moment you have to keep on track.

"I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity, it allowed me to liaise with more people and engage with colleagues I wouldn’t usually contact, it was a great change of pace.

“I have learnt a lot personally and professionally, such as how to manage my time, be strict with myself and be even better in my current job role.”

