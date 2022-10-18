You can go late to Go Ape in Sherwood Forest as new Sundown sessions launch

The Sundown sessions include Treetop Adventure where you can enjoy a nocturnal birds-eyes views as you traverse wobbly crossings then prepare for a spine-tingling thrill as you zip through the crisp autumn evening, Treetop Adventure Plus which has all the fun of Treetop Adventure plus an extra loop of higher platforms, more challenging crossings and even longer, solo zip wire, Forest Segway, a fun-fuelled tour filled with stunning woodland, moorlands and mere views where you can drink in the vivid colours of autumn as you show off your steering skills and explore the forest by the light of your headtorch and the fading sun, and Nets Adventure, where you can feel like a creature of the night as you prance and play in sky-high suspended netso there is for everyone, from tiny tots to daredevils.