You can go late to Go Ape in Sherwood Forest as new Sundown sessions launch
There is now even more opportunities to enjoy an adventure at Go Ape in Sherwood Forest at the new Sundown sessions.
The Sundown sessions include Treetop Adventure where you can enjoy a nocturnal birds-eyes views as you traverse wobbly crossings then prepare for a spine-tingling thrill as you zip through the crisp autumn evening, Treetop Adventure Plus which has all the fun of Treetop Adventure plus an extra loop of higher platforms, more challenging crossings and even longer, solo zip wire, Forest Segway, a fun-fuelled tour filled with stunning woodland, moorlands and mere views where you can drink in the vivid colours of autumn as you show off your steering skills and explore the forest by the light of your headtorch and the fading sun, and Nets Adventure, where you can feel like a creature of the night as you prance and play in sky-high suspended netso there is for everyone, from tiny tots to daredevils.
The sessions will start on October 22, but booking is open now.
Most Popular
Pete Cox, Go Ape site manager, said: “Sundown Sessions are a unique way of experiencing the forest at a special time of day.
"As the sun sets and most people turn in for the night, the forest comes alive.
“Even if you’re a Go Ape pro, it feels different and exciting as you wind your way through the fairy lit courses with a head torch and the setting sun to guide your way.”
Head to www.goape.co.uk/sundown for more information, prices and dates available.