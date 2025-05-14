"You are in survival mode" – Creswell dad in recovery stars in addiction awareness film

Ben Sofield from Rhubarb Farm.

A dad from Creswell stars in a compelling film that seeks to raise awareness about addiction.

Ben Sofield, 30, is the recovery lead and project manager for The Recovery Space and Rhubarb Recovery at Rhubarb Farm.

He has featured in a powerful video aimed at raising awareness about addiction.

Rhubarb Farm, located on Hardwick Street in Langwith, provides work placements, training, and volunteering opportunities for individuals facing long-term challenges.

This includes those who want to learn how to grow their own fruits and vegetables.

The charity supports a diverse range of individuals, including those experiencing drug or alcohol addiction.

Alcoholism

Ben, who has a young son and is in recovery from alcoholism, shared that he has had a difficult relationship with alcohol since his teenage years.

Ben, after having his makeup done for the film.

But he said it was not until he was furloughed during the Coronavirus pandemic that he fully recognised the extent of his addiction.

He explained: “I started drinking daily and got physically addicted, to the point where I would have seizures if I did not drink.

“I was hospitalised from falls, often blacked out – always trying to chase a high. It was a bit of a mess.”

Sobriety

Ben, with his friend Tom, who also appeared in the film.

Ben shared that his wife, Ellie, bought him a potted plant while she was working during the pandemic.

He said the small but thoughtful gesture sparked his interest in gardening, and he soon began cultivating various plants and green projects, which led to a healthy hobby that filled his days.

He credits his volunteering at Rhubarb Farm as a crucial factor in gaining the support and confidence he needed to quit drinking.

Now living a sober life, he is also raising his young son, Sonny, who serves as another source of inspiration for his sobriety.

Anti-stigma film by Rhubarb Farm and partners.

He said: “Rhubarb Farm felt like a community, and I found a place where I belonged.”

After volunteering for a year, Ben was offered a training position at the charity, and now works as a recovery lead and project manager for The Recovery Space and Rhubarb Recovery.

Recovery

Through his work, Ben noticed that a significant number of referrals came from former mining villages and towns, with some individuals expressing a preference for not participating in outdoor activities.

This insight motivated him to seek funding for an indoor space in the area, leading to the establishment of The Recovery Space in Langwith.

Ben said: “Recovery is a broad spectrum, so we wanted to provide alternative space and cater for as many people as possible.

“We have sound baths, arts, reiki – something for everyone.

“We work closely with Derbyshire Recovery Partnership and other community partners on this, from across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.”

Making the film

Explaining his ‘passion’ for portraying addiction accurately on film, Ben explained: “This film was a passion project.

“People think addiction is a choice but it is not. You are in survival mode.

“You are not drinking because you want to. Your body will shut down if you stop.

“I wanted to show that people are not choosing this, but they are simply in the midst of addiction.

“Addiction is not always portrayed accurately on film and TV. We wanted to offer something rooted in reality.”

The film, titled ‘CHOICE’, aims to change the conversation surrounding addiction and recovery.

Created by Rhubarb Farm, the film offers a raw and unfiltered look at the internal struggles associated with substance use.

It emphasises how stigma, in addition to addiction itself, causes many people to suffer in silence.

The film is funded in partnership with Inclusive Recovery Cities, public donations, and Derbyshire Council.

“Making the film was cathartic”, shared Ben.

He added: “I just had to be who I was three or four years ago… Acting is not my thing, so I just did the things I did when living with addiction.

“I would often hold my stomach, as I had terrible cramps – and I would often touch my nose as a way to focus myself when my thoughts raced.”

In the final scene of the video, Ben can be seen sipping a pint that was non-alcoholic for filming purposes.

“It was the first beer taste I had experienced in years and my only first thought was, that was a bit naff.”

Ben explained some symbolism present in the video, such as the character of ‘death’ that follows him around and the glitches that reflect brain zaps, a symptom of alcohol withdrawal.

Why the film matters

Over 90 per cent of people with substance use disorders don’t seek treatment as many due to fear of judgement

CHOICE brings these untold stories into the light, humanising addiction and breaking down barriers

The film is designed as a tool for education, empathy, and empowerment, aiming to support recovery services, schools, universities, and public health campaigns

The film is available on YouTube and can be accessed at https://youtu.be/nQvno77IIzM.

CHOICE was screened at a public event on Monday, May 12, at Rhubarb Farm.

The film will be distributed to recovery networks, healthcare professionals, and educational institutions.

To watch the film, donate, or get involved, visit: Breaking the Stigma: A Film on Addiction & Recovery – www.justgiving.com/campaign/rhubarbrecovery.