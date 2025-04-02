First look at new recovery space in Langwith running weekly services and support

Rhubarb Farm has launched the ‘Recovery Space,’ a new and welcoming hub for the community.

This facility is located in the heart of Langwith at The Old Caretakers House, Langwith Parish Hall, on Portland Road.

This safe and inclusive space provides support, activities, and community connection in a relaxed, non-judgmental environment.

Funded by Derbyshire Council as part of the GRID (Growing Recovery in Derbyshire) network, The Recovery Space aims to address a critical gap in services by offering an alternative to traditional recovery models.

Although the new space will assist those struggling with or affected by substance use, it also offers additional services throughout the week.

Services include a community pantry, therapeutic arts and crafts, and various social engagement sessions from Monday to Friday.

For more information, please email [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/RhubarbFarmCIC.

This is one of many community initiatives that Rhubarb Farm has been involved with over the years.

Pictured: Ben Sofield from Rhubarb Farm. The motto for the service was "TACO 'Bout Recovery," as free tacos were provided to those who attended the launch event.