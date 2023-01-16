On the topic of all things telly, Nottinghamshire has made a name for itself on screen over the years.
And yes, Yorkshire might have the hit series Happy Valley under its wing, but we have had our share of success stories.
From Nottingham city to the outskirts of Worksop – here are some popular filming locations that have made it onto the big and small screen.
Mansfield and surrounding areas have been featured on the big and small screen in recent years.
Photo: Desk
2. Welbeck Abbey
Bronson (2008) starring Tom Hardy as Michael Peterson, known from 1987 as Charles Bronson, was filmed in various locations across Nottinghamshire. Including St. Ann's, Sherwood, Worksop, and Welbeck Abbey as Rampton Psychiatric Hospital.
Photo: Welbeck Abbey
3. Newstead Abbey
Newstead Abbey (another familiar, historical building in our neck of the woods) featured in the hit BBC series Sherwood. Other locations in the series included Annesley and Newton. Top names such as David Morrissey and Lesley Manville starred in the series, created by Nottinghamshire writer James Graham. The series was loosely based on the murder of trade unionist Keith Frogson in Annesley Woodhouse, 2004.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
4. Clipstone
Clipstone featured heavily in ITVX's Without Sin, starring Nottinghamshire actress Vicky McClure. Various scenes were filmed within the village, including a rave in the former colliery.
Photo: Brian Eyre