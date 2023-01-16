3. Newstead Abbey

Newstead Abbey (another familiar, historical building in our neck of the woods) featured in the hit BBC series Sherwood. Other locations in the series included Annesley and Newton. Top names such as David Morrissey and Lesley Manville starred in the series, created by Nottinghamshire writer James Graham. The series was loosely based on the murder of trade unionist Keith Frogson in Annesley Woodhouse, 2004.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan