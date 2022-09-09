Wreath laying ceremony in Kirkby in tribute to the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The event, led by chairman of Ashfield District Council, David Walters, council vice-chairman Coun Dale Grounds, leader of the council Jason Zadrozny, chief executive of Ashfield District Council Theresa Hodgkinson and staff marked 17 days of the start of mourning.

The 17 days of mourning was announced by King Charles III today (Friday, September 9).

Councillors and staff also signed a book of condolence. This is available to sign for all residents in Ashfield.

Councillors and staff gather at the council offices on Urban Road, Kirkby.

The flags at the council remain at half-mast and residents have been invited to lay floral tributes outside the council offices.

Coun David Walters said, “This is an poignant and emotional time. I am proud to be the Civic Head of the Ashfield District Council.

"It was emotional to be laying a wreath in tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. The Queen has led every aspect of our lives for more than 70 extraordinary years.

Chairman of Ashfield District Council, it’s Civic Head Coun David Walters, led a service of commemoration

"We will continue to mark her life over the coming weeks.”

Council leader, Jason Zadrozny, who signed the Book of Condolence, said: “Since the news broke yesterday of the death of Queen Elizabeth II there has been an outpouring of grief from Ashfield residents.

"Like the vast majority of residents, I have known no other Monarch.

"From the hundreds of Ashfield residents who received birthday cards on their 100th birthday, to those who followed The Queen’s remarkable leadership, Ashfield is united in grief.”

Chairman of Ashfield District Council, it’s Civic Head Coun David Walters, lays a wreath at the flagpoles