Leading figures across region pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty and the Royal Family, all flags throughout Nottinghamshire’s police stations will fly at half-mast.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford led tributes on behalf of Nottinghamshire Police and county police and crime commissioner.

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96.

He said: “As servants of the Crown, it has been an honour to serve Her Majesty the Queen.

“She was undoubtedly a remarkable figurehead, not only for criminal justice and policing, but for the Commonwealth and the countless organisations and charities she has supported before and throughout her reign.

“We are deeply saddened by this news today.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this solemn time and we join the rest of the policing family across England and Wales in paying our respects.”

Caroline Henry, commissioner, said: “My office and I are deeply moved by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“She epitomised a true commitment to public service which will undoubtedly be her enduring legacy. I, like many policing colleagues around the country, will be paying our respects in the coming days and our thoughts and prayers remain with the Royal Family during this difficult time.”

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was ‘deeply saddened’ by her passing.

Chief Fire Officer Craig Parkin said: “We join the nation in mourning the loss of Her Majesty The Queen.

“All at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service send our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Royal Family.

“As a mark of respect to Her Majesty and to recognise her incredible service to the country, the Union Flag will be flown at half-mast at our stations.”

Coun Sue Saddington, Newark & Sherwood Council chairman, said: “It is with the greatest sadness that we learnt of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Her Majesty’s death is an enormous loss to the nation having spent an entire lifetime of devoted service and duty to the United Kingdom.

“The majority of us will have never known a time without our Queen.

“On behalf of Newark & Sherwood Council and our residents, may I offer our sincere condolences and convey our deepest sympathies to the entire Royal Family.”

Scott Knowles, East Midlands Chamber chief executive, said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

“The Queen has been the epitome of stability and patriotism throughout her seven decades of unwavering public service, an icon who has symbolised British patriotism across the world.

“As patron of the British Chambers of Commerce, she was a true friend to the business community and, as the figurehead of the Commonwealth, she was the tie between nations that have become important trading partners.