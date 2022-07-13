Would you like to be a contestant on the new Netflix series, Squid Game: The Challenge?

The search is on to find contestants for new Netflix reality competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge.

By Shelley Marriott
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 10:47 am

The series will be filmed in the UK and with both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million.

Real-life players will be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe to compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor.

The show is looking for smart, dynamic and tenacious individuals from all over the UK, who are up for competing to win a life changing amount of money.

It is open to everyone over 21-years-old, terms and conditions apply.

To apply and for more information visit www.squidgamecasting.com.

Filming is anticipated to take place in early 2023.

Squid Game was released on Netflix last year.

Netflix