The Mayor hosted the commendation evening to say thank you to all the unsung heroes in the district who have helped local people to live happier and healthier lives.

Guests included residents, volunteers and community groups who offered extraordinary amounts of support during the Covid-19 pandemic along with those who had represented the district and achieved their true potential.

Mayor Andy said: “While Covid was spreading through our community, our community champions were spreading love and kindness.

Mayor's Commendation Evening was held at the Civic Centre

"I said a personal thank you to the unsung heroes of Mansfield. This was an opportunity to recognise all those people who have contributed to making Mansfield a cleaner, greener and healthier place to live in recent years.

“We can invest in buildings, develop our economy and change how the place looks, but it is the people of Mansfield who make the place.

"And this event was the time to celebrate our diversity, our resilience and our sense of community.”

Mansfield District Corps of Drums, which won the Mayor's Special Achievement Award

Guests were treated to a buffet reception before being invited onstage to receive their commendation from Mayor Andy.

The evening was brought to a close with a special commendation for the Mansfield District Corps of Drums, who were recognised for their outstanding commitment to the community and representing the district.

Mr Abrahams said: “The Mansfield District Corps of Drums has delivered years of life-enrichment and enjoyment at events and celebrations along with representing the area in competitions.

"My special commendation to them is in recognition of their outstanding commitment and professionalism.”

NHS leader David Ainsworth, executive director of Primary Care at Mansfield and Ashfield Clinical Commissioning Group, was also recognised for his contribution to health services.He said: "What a fantastic evening, a huge thank you Mansfield District Council and congratulations to all the award winners.

"I would like to offer a personal thank you to the Mayor, his passion for the area and in the people of Mansfield is fantastic. I am very humbled in receiving my award."