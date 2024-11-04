World Wellbeing Week: How to practice self care in the Mansfield area this summer

By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Nov 2024, 18:09 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 11:31 BST
Here are some suggestions for good self-care practices in Mansfield on World Wellbeing Week.

World Wellbeing Week returns this week, offering an opportunity for participants around the globe to celebrate various aspects of well-being.

This includes meaningful and purposeful work, financial security, and physical, mental, and emotional health.

Additionally, the week emphasises social resilience, empathetic corporate and civic leadership, strong community relationships, and care for the environment.

Wellbeing has never been more vital to our lives and livelihoods.

Fortunately, in the Mansfield area, there are many ways to practice self-care in the community.

Here are a selection of suggestions on how to practice self care in the Mansfield area…

Invest in your wellness by booking a massage or visiting a spa. Check online to find a top-rated masseuse near you. Some spa options include Thoresby Hall Hotel Spa, Bannatyne Health Club and Spa, and Aqua Sana Forest Spa at Center Parcs.

1. Book a massage or visit a spa

Invest in your wellness by booking a massage or visiting a spa. Check online to find a top-rated masseuse near you. Some spa options include Thoresby Hall Hotel Spa, Bannatyne Health Club and Spa, and Aqua Sana Forest Spa at Center Parcs. Photo: Image by Angelo Esslinger from Pixabay

Photo Sales
We have a wide selection to choose from. Whether you prefer a traditional tea or coffee, or if you crave a seasonal hot beverage, why not arrange a date to visit your nearest venue? Tripadvisor recommends The Teahouse, The Village Kitchen, Casey's Coffee Bar, Fables Coffee House and Cakefield Cakes Tea Room.

2. Visit a coffee shop or tea room

We have a wide selection to choose from. Whether you prefer a traditional tea or coffee, or if you crave a seasonal hot beverage, why not arrange a date to visit your nearest venue? Tripadvisor recommends The Teahouse, The Village Kitchen, Casey's Coffee Bar, Fables Coffee House and Cakefield Cakes Tea Room. Photo: Adobe

Photo Sales
Why not spend some time in nature? Whether you prefer a short stroll or a group hike, there are plenty of trails to explore. We have Sherwood Forest, Sherwood Pines, Oxclose Woods, and Quarry Lane Nature Reserve right on our doorstep.

3. Spend time in nature

Why not spend some time in nature? Whether you prefer a short stroll or a group hike, there are plenty of trails to explore. We have Sherwood Forest, Sherwood Pines, Oxclose Woods, and Quarry Lane Nature Reserve right on our doorstep. Photo: Archive/National World

Photo Sales
Yoga is a great way to exercise and connect with your body. Whether you take time each week to do yoga from online videos or consider starting a class, it's beneficial. Yoga studios in Mansfield include Outside The Cave, Alamba Yoga and Hotpod Yoga - Mansfield.

4. Why not try Yoga?

Yoga is a great way to exercise and connect with your body. Whether you take time each week to do yoga from online videos or consider starting a class, it's beneficial. Yoga studios in Mansfield include Outside The Cave, Alamba Yoga and Hotpod Yoga - Mansfield. Photo: Stock/Adobe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldWellbeing
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice