World Wellbeing Week: How to practice self care in the Mansfield area this summer

World Wellbeing Week returns this week, offering an opportunity for participants around the globe to celebrate various aspects of well-being.

This includes meaningful and purposeful work, financial security, and physical, mental, and emotional health.

Additionally, the week emphasises social resilience, empathetic corporate and civic leadership, strong community relationships, and care for the environment.

Wellbeing has never been more vital to our lives and livelihoods.

Fortunately, in the Mansfield area, there are many ways to practice self-care in the community.

Here are a selection of suggestions on how to practice self care in the Mansfield area…

1 . Book a massage or visit a spa Invest in your wellness by booking a massage or visiting a spa. Check online to find a top-rated masseuse near you. Some spa options include Thoresby Hall Hotel Spa, Bannatyne Health Club and Spa, and Aqua Sana Forest Spa at Center Parcs. Photo: Image by Angelo Esslinger from Pixabay

2 . Visit a coffee shop or tea room We have a wide selection to choose from. Whether you prefer a traditional tea or coffee, or if you crave a seasonal hot beverage, why not arrange a date to visit your nearest venue? Tripadvisor recommends The Teahouse, The Village Kitchen, Casey's Coffee Bar, Fables Coffee House and Cakefield Cakes Tea Room. Photo: Adobe

3 . Spend time in nature Why not spend some time in nature? Whether you prefer a short stroll or a group hike, there are plenty of trails to explore. We have Sherwood Forest, Sherwood Pines, Oxclose Woods, and Quarry Lane Nature Reserve right on our doorstep. Photo: Archive/National World

4 . Why not try Yoga? Yoga is a great way to exercise and connect with your body. Whether you take time each week to do yoga from online videos or consider starting a class, it's beneficial. Yoga studios in Mansfield include Outside The Cave, Alamba Yoga and Hotpod Yoga - Mansfield. Photo: Stock/Adobe