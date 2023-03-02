But school leaders at Sutton Community Academy say they ensure reading is at the heart of everything they do as staff recognise the benefits for students of being able to read well and how vital it is to foster a love of reading for pleasure.

A number of initiatives are in place at the school to ensure students have access to high quality and thought-provoking literature, including a tutor-time reading programme called Sutton Reads, where students are read to by their tutor; a reading challenge of the 16 books that students should read by the age of 16 and the six books to read in sixth form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Paulson, assistant principal of the High Pavement school, said: “It is great to see students so engaged in reading and enjoying the books we are reading at tutor time.”

Sutton Community Academy staff with players from Mansfield Town Football Club

To celebrate the culture of reading, many activities have been organised to celebrate World Book Day, including The Masked Reader, story writing competitions and a visit from footballers at Mansfield Town Football Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Kennedy, English teacher said: “We are pleased to get the wider community involved. Here at Sutton Community Academy we strongly believe reading changes lives.”

Students also have access to a new e-platform allowing them to download books to read or audio books to listen to. The site gives students access to thousands of books that they can access at home as well as in school.

Sutton Community Academy were visited by players from Mansfield Town Football Club as part of World Book Day

Jack Goodwin, school librarian, said: “The e-platform has already had a huge impact on the engagement of students reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as having access to an extensive physical library in school, students now have more options to diversify their love of reading.”

As part of World Book Day, students were given a book to take home and read and share their stories with those at home and they were also given the opportunity to discuss reading and the importance of literacy with Mansfield Town FC footballers who visited the academy.