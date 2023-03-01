News you can trust since 1952
Here is the current Ofsted rating of every secondary school in Mansfield and Ashfield

Choosing the right secondary school for your child is not easy, so many parents often look to see how each school has been rated by Ofsted.

By Shelley Marriott
3 minutes ago

The Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills inspects and regulates services that care for children and young people, and services providing education and skills for learners of all ages.

We have looked at every secondary school in the Mansfield and Ashfield area and how they rated in their last Ofsted report.

1. The Manor Academy

The Manor Academy on Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, was rated 'Good' in its latest Ofsted inspection which was carried out in May 2018.

Photo: submitted

2. All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy

All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy on Broomfield Lane, Mansfield, was rated 'Good' in its latest inspection in February 2022.

Photo: submitted

3. The Brunts Academy

The Brunts Academy in The Park, Mansfield, was last rated 'Inadequate' following an inspection in November 2022.

Photo: submitted

4. The Garibaldi School

The Garibaldi School on Garibaldi Road, Forest Town, was rated 'Good' in its latest Ofsted report, published in April 2022.

Photo: submitted

