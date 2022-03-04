Sarah Hickling, nursery manager, said: “Staff and children came dressed as their favourite book characters and brought in their favourite stories from home.

"Our activities were focused around some of our favourite stories in nursery and we all had so much fun.

"The children listened to the stores and we discussed who the author was and the illustrator.

The children dressed up as their favourite book characters for World Book Day

"We love to share our passion for books and reading with the children and they all had so much fun.”

For more information about Cherubs visit www.cherubsnurseries.co.uk.

