World Book Day celebrations at Edwinstowe nursery

Children and staff at Cherubs Edwinstowe fully embraced the World Book Day celebrations by dressing up as their favourite book characters.

By Shelley Marriott
Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:03 pm

Sarah Hickling, nursery manager, said: “Staff and children came dressed as their favourite book characters and brought in their favourite stories from home.

"Our activities were focused around some of our favourite stories in nursery and we all had so much fun.

"The children listened to the stores and we discussed who the author was and the illustrator.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The children dressed up as their favourite book characters for World Book Day

"We love to share our passion for books and reading with the children and they all had so much fun.”

Read More

Read More
Pancake fun and World Book Day celebrations at Sutton nursery

For more information about Cherubs visit www.cherubsnurseries.co.uk.

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Activities were focused around some of the children's favourite stories
Activities were focused around some of the children's favourite stories
Jon Ball