Children at Cherubs in Sutton have been getting creative as they designed their own pancake toppings and dressed up as their favourite book characters.

Jo Bramwell, assistant nursery manager, said: “The children have celebrated pancake day, they chose their own toppings and constructed their delicious pancake master pieces.

“And the children have dressed as their favourite book characters, and have had lots of fun reading stories.”

For more information about Cherubs visit www.cherubsnurseries.co.uk.

