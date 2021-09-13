The Mansfield Homeless Charter has been drawn up by Mansfield Homeless Network, a body of interested organisations and agencies, led by Mansfield Council, which work together to support the area's street community effectively.

The charter sets out how groups can work together to achieve positive outcomes for rough sleepers and other homeless people.

Among its principles are that members of the homeless network regularly attend meetings to receive support, soup kitchen managers are DBS checked and that soup kitchen managers be responsible for safeguarding procedures and recording volunteer details.

Representatives from various organisations holding their certificates

Other charter protocols include that information sharing requires the consent of clients and is risk assessed, clients making use of homelessness services and facilities in the district adhere to a code of acceptable behaviour, or risk being excluded, clients sign in and out of facilities and that services using their personal details and any support for a client only be requested with the consent of the individual needing help.

‘Very caring community’

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, who has been a regular volunteer at a winter shelter for street sleepers, said: "Mansfield is fortunate in that it has a very caring community and this means there is a lot of support out there for people who find themselves living on the street.

“In order to be effective in tackling the issue of homelessness holistically, it is important that all these different strands of the support sing from the same song sheet and act in unison.

“This is the strength of the network and this new charter and I think if we all stick to this code of practice, ultimately it will be to the benefit the vulnerable people who we are all seeking to support.”