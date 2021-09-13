The potentially lifesaving Galleri test checks for the earliest signs of cancer in the blood and the NHS-Galleri trial, the first of its kind, aims to recruit 140,000 volunteers nationally, including thousands in the East Midlands, to see how well the test works in the NHS.

Michael Ryan, head of the NHS East Midlands Cancer Alliance, said: “This simple blood test could play a major part in the revolution in cancer detection and treatment. By finding cancer at an early stage, before signs and symptoms even appear, we can give people the best chance of survival as the cancer is easier to treat.

“So, if you are invited, I’d really encourage you to take part, as you could be helping to transform cancer care and protect yourself.”

Mobile clinics will be set up across the area

The test is a simple blood test that research has shown is particularly effective at finding cancers that are difficult to identify early, such as head and neck, bowel, lung, pancreatic, and throat cancers.

The NHS will be sending out thousands of letters inviting local people from different background and ethnicities, aged between 50 and 77, to take part.