The CAP, led by Mansfield District Council, will work with youth services and local organisations to provide leisure and sports activities for young people in Warsop, Church Warsop, Meden Vale, Warsop Vale and Spion Kop.

It will also work with schools in these areas to take a proactive approach to alcohol education and ensure that young people are equipped to make the right decisions about issues including alcohol and drugs and anti-social and criminal behaviour.

Working with local retailers, the CAP aims to help them avoid making underage sales and reduce proxy sales where adults buy alcohol for under-18s.

New partnership launched to tackle underage drinking in Warsop

CAPs are made up of partnerships between local authorities, police, schools, retailers, neighbourhood groups and health providers, working together to prevent alcohol-related harm to young people and improve the quality of life for residents.

More than 200 schemes have now been launched across England, Scotland and Wales.

In Warsop, partners include Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottinghamshire Police, Warsop Parish Council, Meden School, retailers, schools and the community.

Kate Winstanley, director of Community Alcohol Partnerships, said: “I am delighted to see the launch of a CAP in Warsop. Underage drinking is associated with school and educational problems, unprotected sex, drug-taking, violence and drinking problems in later life.

"In just over a decade, CAP has set up more than 200 partnerships around the UK and our evaluations show they are having a significant impact on reducing children’s alcohol consumption, improving their health and wellbeing and enhancing the communities where they live.”

Coun Marion Bradshaw, portfolio holder for Safer Communities, Housing and Wellbeing at Mansfield District Council, said: “Many incidents of antisocial behaviour involving young people are linked to alcohol.

"We hope that by working in partnership with other organisations we can address some of the factors that result in underage drinking and help reduce the harm that alcohol causes in our communities and to our young people.”