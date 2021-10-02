Alberth Pirscoveanu’s eye-catching leaves design has been picked as the winner in a contest to design a logo for the new Feeding Mansfield network.

The 22-year-old, who is studying for a BTEC national extended diploma in creative digital media production at West Nottinghamshire College, won a £50 shopping voucher.

The Mansfield Council-led network, which launched about a year ago, aims to work with local agencies to supportthe growing numbers of households struggling with food poverty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams and winning student Alberth Pirscoveanu

It also aims to create solutions within their communities and ensure residents are able to access healthy and affordable food.

Among its achievements is supporting the development of a new community charity called Growing Mansfield, which has been distributing locally grown allotment produce to community food schemes.

Struggle

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, who presented Mr Pirscoveanu with his prize, alongside certificates to all entrants, said: “The logo competition may just have been about two simple words – Feeding Mansfield – but it has a lot of meaning behind it, because it has been a real struggle for many people during the pandemic to make ends meet.

“For children, not having a square meal before coming to school can affect that child's ability to learn during the day and lead to detrimental behaviour in class, so it is important every child starts the day with a decent breakfast.

“Alberth's design sends a powerful message that resonated with the aims of Feeding Mansfield Network.

“The network is about more than tackling poverty and food insecurity. It is also about engendering independence and resilience among local people in providing families with access to affordable and healthy food through a variety of channels.“These channels are open to anyone and we would encourage anyone who feels in need of support for whatever reason to make use of them.”

Feeding Mansfield has also worked with the national charity Family Action to set up FOOD (Food On Our Doortstep) clubs in the town centre, Bellamy and Oak Tree estates, and Ravensdale area, Bull Farm estate and Mansfield Woodhouse.