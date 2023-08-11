Work on new cycle tracks at Mansfield's West Notts College will soon be underway

Once the works are complete, cyclists and other footway users will benefit from two new one-way cycle tracks on both the north and south side of Derby Road from the A60 Nottingham Road to Cauldwell Road, passing Vision West Notts College.

The new tracks will connect to existing shared cycle and footpaths at each end of Derby Road and will also provide a link for residential areas to the college.

Both new routes will be fully segregated from the road and the path, and the project will also include improvements for cyclists and pedestrians at the junction of A60 Nottingham Road with Derby Road, and at the junction of Derby Road with Cauldwell Road.

The scheme will also include the installation of a new toucan crossing on Derby Road close to the Vison West Notts College campus entrance.

Planned repairs to the road surface of Derby Road will take place at the same time as the works on the new cycle tracks as part of the county council’s ‘whole street’ approach to road maintenance.

Via East Midlands, who manage Nottinghamshire’s highways on behalf of the county council, will begin works on-site on Monday (August 14).

Coun Neil Clarke, cabinet member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “It is great that works on this scheme will be starting this summer.

“This new route will provide a key link to Vision West Notts College for both students and staff and its link with the wider cycle network will help to connect to Mansfield and surrounding areas.

“Providing a safe route for cyclists is important as we look towards the future and as active travel becomes more popular.

“There are so many benefits to walking and cycling, including cleaner air and less congested roads, and we are delighted to be delivering a scheme which will help local people to enjoy both of these safely.