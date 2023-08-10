News you can trust since 1952
Sutton engineering firm secures local jobs with successful business merger

A Sutton engineering firm has teamed up with another company to help bring more jobs to the area.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 16:09 BST

ECS Engineering Services (ECS) has announced its acquisition of Lindhurst Engineering which it hopes will propel the company into larger and more complex projects while preserving Lindhurst's established local jobs and potentially creating additional ones in the future.

Mark Watkins, managing director at ECS, said: "By integrating Lindhurst's skilled team with our own, we not only broaden our horizons but also safeguard local employment.

"We're enthusiastic about this new chapter, which will further strengthen our service offerings and establish a consolidated base in the East Midlands."

ECS Engineering Services (ECS) has announced its acquisition of Lindhurst EngineeringECS Engineering Services (ECS) has announced its acquisition of Lindhurst Engineering
The acquisition means that ECS now can draw upon a greater pool of local talent, with the fusion of two exceptional teams promising to amplify its overall capabilities. Customers, in turn, can expect richer, more inventive engineering solutions that cater to their ever-evolving needs.

Existing Lindhurst clients will continue to enjoy the excellent service and innovation they are accustomed to, but with the added advantage of gaining access to the comprehensive resources and capabilities of ECS Engineering Services.

ECS's move underscores the company's commitment to remaining at the forefront of the engineering services industry while also investing in the local community.

Mr Watkins said: “We're not just merging two businesses; we're investing in local talent, boosting job security and setting the stage for future expansion.”

By acquiring Lindhurst Engineering, ECS Engineering Services affirms its dedication to the local area, driving economic stability and growth, and demonstrating its commitment to its customers and employees.

Related topics:SuttonEast Midlands