Sutton engineering firm secures local jobs with successful business merger

ECS Engineering Services (ECS) has announced its acquisition of Lindhurst Engineering which it hopes will propel the company into larger and more complex projects while preserving Lindhurst's established local jobs and potentially creating additional ones in the future.

Mark Watkins, managing director at ECS, said: "By integrating Lindhurst's skilled team with our own, we not only broaden our horizons but also safeguard local employment.

"We're enthusiastic about this new chapter, which will further strengthen our service offerings and establish a consolidated base in the East Midlands."

The acquisition means that ECS now can draw upon a greater pool of local talent, with the fusion of two exceptional teams promising to amplify its overall capabilities. Customers, in turn, can expect richer, more inventive engineering solutions that cater to their ever-evolving needs.

Existing Lindhurst clients will continue to enjoy the excellent service and innovation they are accustomed to, but with the added advantage of gaining access to the comprehensive resources and capabilities of ECS Engineering Services.

ECS's move underscores the company's commitment to remaining at the forefront of the engineering services industry while also investing in the local community.

Mr Watkins said: “We're not just merging two businesses; we're investing in local talent, boosting job security and setting the stage for future expansion.”