A terraced house in Mansfield could soon become a home for teenagers in need of care and support – but without staff on site at all times.

Mansfield District Council has received a planning application for the property at 16 Birkland Street, which is off Newgate Lane.

It is for a lawful development certificate to make alterations to the house “to provide supported accommodation for up to four young adults”.

The applicant is Darren Foster, who is believed to own the property. Acting on his behalf are agents, Benchmark Architecture, based in Worksop.

The terraced house at 16 Birkland Street (centre) in Mansfield, which could soon become a home for teenagers in need of care and supported living.

Benchmark has submitted a statement to the council, which says: “The dwelling would be occupied 24/7 by young persons, aged 16 to 18, on a semi-independent living arrangement.

"They would live together as a single household and receive care through a supported housing scheme. The service provider would rent the property on a permanent basis.”

The service provider has not been named in the application. But the idea behind supported housing is developing the independence of teenagers and preparing them for adult life in a safe and homely environment.

The Benchmark statement goes on: “Staff would not be based at the property. They would be on call 24/7, and one member of staff would visit daily to ensure welfare needs are met.”

Initial drawings suggest that five bedrooms, spread over three floors, would be created at the house, each with their own kitchenette and en suite.

The same teenagers would not live there permanently, says Benchmark. Instead “there would be a turnover of occupiers”, although how long they stayed would depend on their individual needs.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Wednesday, July 10 for a decision or recommendation. Members of the public can post their comments here.

Meanwhile, a separate planning application has been lodged with the council to turn 57 Layton Avenue in Mansfield into an eight-bedroom HMO (house in multiple occupation).

The property is currently a three-bedroom house, but has been empty for some time since the previous owners left. The applicant is Sam Bailey, of property company HMO Doctor.

The proposal is to have three bedrooms on the ground floor, four on the first and one at the back, all of which would be available for rent.

Other planning applications received by the council include these:

23 Normanton Drive, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension.

Land next to 30 Warwick Drive, Mansfield -- approval of reserved matters for outline plan for one dwelling.

Land next to 89 Windsor Road, Mansfield – work to a tree covered by a preservation order.

32 Crown Street, Mansfield – single-storey side extension and an increase to the height of the roof of an attached WC at the rear.

24 Charnwood Grove, Mansfield – installation of an air-source heat pump at the side.

52 Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield – illuminated signs at office building.

Nitto Denko UK Ltd, Crown Farm Way, Forest Town – new windows, doors and other external changes.

21 Clipstone Road East, Forest Town – single-storey rear extension.