Work is underway in Kirkby to turn disused garage into council housing

The plans include eight new homes across two sites; three two-bedroom homes on the council owned garage site on Darley Avenue, Kirkby, and five two and three-bedroom homes on Spruce Grove, Kirkby.

These eight family homes will add to Ashfield District Council’s growing housing portfolio.

In the past year more than 51 new council homes have been built and another 62 are planned. These include 15 family homes on derelict garage sites in Hucknall on Barbara Square, Hawthorne Avenue, Chatsworth Drive, and Chestnut Grove.

Coun Andy Meakin, Coun Jason Zadrozny, and Coun Warren Nuttall at the site of the new housing on Darley Avenue, Kirkby

In Sutton, 31 council homes have been built including five new townhouses on Stoney Street, a mixture of 22 houses and apartments on Froghopper Lane, off Davies Avenue, and four bungalows on The Poplars and The Beeches and ground has been broken on Charlotte Gardens, off Midland Road, which will welcome 20 new homes in 2023.

Coun Andy Meakin, ward councillor for Abbey Hill, said: “It is fantastic that work has started at these two disused sites in Kirkby. We are pleased to be able to provide high quality, affordable housing for residents in Ashfield.

“The council has plans to build more than 100 new council houses over the next few years and we have made excellent progress with this in the space of a year.

