Kirkby primary school are winners of Summer Reading Challenge for a second time

The children were recently presented with a trophy and prize hamper by Vicki Collins, the Library customer service adviser.

This is the second year the school has come out top in the challenge and the children are very proud of their achievement.

Vicki said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is one of the many ways we encourage children to love reading.

"This year Nottinghamshire had more than 9,000 children take part.

In libraries, there are stickers and other rewards for every book read and children who complete the challenge receive a medal and a certificate.

At Kirkby-in-Ashfield Library we locally expanded on this and had hamper prize draws for different age groups for the completers.

"We also had a competition for the local school with the most completers, and they won a prize hamper and a Reading Trophy.

“Kirkby-in-Ashfield Library were really pleased with the results as 71 per cent of children that joined the challenge completed it.

"This was the highest for Kirkby-in-Ashfield Library ever.”

The challenge, aimed at children aged four to 11-years-old, is to read six or more library books over the summer.

Helen Chambers, headteacher, said: “I am very proud of the Abbeyhillians who completed the reading challenge this summer and helped us to win the fabulous new trophy from Kirkby-in-Ashfield library.

"Thank you to all the mums and dads and grandmas and grandads who took children to the library and helped them choose books, we couldn’t have done it without you.

"It’s so important that we promote reading for pleasure at school and at home, because we know children who enjoy reading do better at school, they have a wider general knowledge, broader vocabulary and they understand more about the world they live in.”

Laura Day, reading and phonics specialist teaching assistant, said: “We are so proud of our Abbeyhillians who have taken part in the summer reading challenge.