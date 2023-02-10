Work is being undertaken to improve 'dangerous' shop in Eastwood town centre

The former shop, which is at the corner of Nottingham Road and Church Street in the town, has been a talking point – with many residents complaining that it is no longer just a sore sight, but also a danger to passers-by.

An article by your Chad last year detailed how one resident feared the ‘eyesore’ building was dangerous for people walking by and raised concerns that “one day the shop window will collapse”.

She said: “This is one of the first things you see as you approach Eastwood from Mansfield Road.

“It is a former shop that has been left until it looks derelict and the shop window actually bulges out.

“This is dangerous for people walking on the pavement and I am sure one day the shop window will collapse.”

After numerous complaints, Erewash Borough Council, which deals with dangerous buildings in the area, has now forced the owners to undertake work to minimise danger.

The window frames will be strengthened and boarded over this week to prevent the glass and frame from falling out onto the street.

