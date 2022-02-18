Worry over 'dangerous' condition of former shop in Eastwood town centre

The former shop is at the corner of Nottingham Road and Church Street.

Reader Christine Lindley wrote to the newspaper this week in a bid to find out whether there are any plans to improve the ‘eyesore’ building.

She claims the building, which is at the corner of Nottingham Road and Church Street in the town, is now no longer just a sore sight, but also a danger to passers-by.

She said: “This is one of the first things you see as you approach Eastwood from Mansfield Road.

The shop has been derelict for some time.

“It is a former shop that has been left until it looks derelict and the shop window actually bulges out.

“This is dangerous for people walking on the pavement and I am sure one day the shop window will collapse.”

Eastwood Town Council said the building has been reported to the governing authorities, which are Broxtowe Borough and Nottinghamshire County councils.