Work complete on Kirkby walking and cycle paths as part of £168,000 improvement scheme

The upgrade works in Oakwood Fields, Annesley, and Portland Park, Kirkby, were funded as part of the accelerated Towns Fund and are part of the wider walking and cycling network improvements that are being delivered across Sutton and Kirkby through the £62.6m Towns Fund.

The new paths in Oakwood Fields, which run the length of Forest Road, have been widened and a new hard-wearing surface has been laid to ensure the paths are now fully accessible. Three new restricted entrance gates have also been installed with two horse friendly barriers.

On Portland Park, Kirkby, a new upgraded path has been laid on the edge of the park alongside the train line. Part of Lindley’s Lane has been retarmacked as part of the work.

Coun Rachel Madden, Bill Souter, PM Harris, and Ian Rotherham from Ashfield District Council

Coun Rachel Madden, ward councillor for Annesley, said “The new paths are absolutely fantastic, they are now accessible for everyone. You no longer have to fight the overgrown plants to enjoy a walk-through Oakwood Fields.

“This is just one of the 17 projects that will be delivered as part of the Towns Fund that Ashfield District Council successfully secured.

"The improvements to the walking and cycling network in Ashfield will enhance pedestrian access to open space and areas such as Sherwood Business Park.