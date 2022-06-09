Chance for school leavers to explore their options at Mansfield college open day

The event is aimed at school-leavers who are looking to study apprenticeships, A-Levels, BTECS or NVQs in a range of curriculum areas.

The open event is taking place on Saturday, June 25, from 10am to 1pm at the Derby Road campus in Mansfield, and will enable visitors to speak to tutors from all curriculum areas including construction, engineering, hairdressing, childcare, uniformed protection services, business studies, media, performance and more.

Those who are looking to study at the college after school can learn more about life at college, the kind of experience they will get in a college classroom, and discover the extra-curricular activities open to them once they become a student.

The open event will take place at the college's Derby Road campus