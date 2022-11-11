Ashfield District Council workers at the Warwick Close housing development in Kirkby in Ashfield.

In total 18 two bedroom and 16 three-bedroom family homes will be built, with work scheduled to be completed by the winter of 2023.

The homes, that will be let to applicants on the council’s housing register, will include the latest energy efficiency measures.

There are plans to include a three-bedroom house with a ground floor bedroom and bathroom, making it suitable for a family where one of the occupants is a wheelchair user.

The council has often struggled to meet the needs of such households because of the limitations of the existing stock.

Since starting an ambitious affordable house building programme, the council has completed homes on six brownfield sites and has started work on a further five sites.

Director of housing and assets, Paul Parkinson, said: “The new development will mark a milestone on the road to providing one hundred new affordable homes in Ashfield, which forms part of the council’s strategic housing goal.